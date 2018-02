THURSDAY FEB. 8, 2018

FS…FAT TIRE BIKE…26″ MONGOOSE…READY TO RIDE…GOOD CONDITION…SEE AT 1012 PLATTE……..LF…DVD MOVIES….FLAT SCREEN TV IN WORKING CONDITION….FS…FLAT SCREEN TV…..760-8470

FS….2- BIRD CAGES….FISH TANK…..760-7580

COUPLES DANCE CLUB BEING FORMED….WOULD HOLD 9 DANCES PER YEAR…WOULD LIKE TO HAVE 30 COUPLES…DUES WOULD BE COLLECTED AND LESSONS WOULD BE TAUGHT….DANCES WOULD BE HELD AT THE EAGLES CLUB……CALL JOHN MILLER AT 308-760-8145 FOR INFO

HB…MIKE

HB..BETSY….FROM PETE AND CAROL

FS…BUNK BED..ENTERTAINMENT CENTER…MISC FURNITURE AND HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….MAKE OFFERS…CALL FOR INFO….308-778-7518–IN ALLIANCE

FS…SMALL KEROSENE HEATER WITH NEW WICK AND FULL OF FUEL…$50…..LOT’S MISC MOPAR PARTS…ALL GOOD SHAPE…VARIOUS PRICES…..1970 PLYMOUTH “SUPER BIRD” DIE CAST MODEL…$50….CALL FOR INFO…760-9311