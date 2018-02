THURSDAY FEB. 1, 2018

SENIOR CENTER BOOK CLUB BY RACHAL LEWIS….FRIDAY..9:30 – 10:30 AM…REFRESHMENTS SERVED…ALL ARE WELCOME…VALENTINES BAKE SALE FEB. 10 -11 AT HOLY ROSARY AFTER WEEKEND MASSES IN THE CHURCH BASEMENT…..MAGNIFICANT BRUNCH ON FEB. 10…9-NOON….AT LYCEUM…. 762-1368 OR 760-3070……TO RSVP

HA…EMILY AND GARY

HB…GARY AND EMILY

COUPLES DANCE CLUB IS BEING FORMED…NEED 30 COUPLES…WILL TRY AND HOLD 9 DANCES PER YEAR….DUES WOULD BE COLLECTED….DANCE LESSONS WOULD BE PROVIDED….WOULD BE HELD AT THE EAGLES CLUB…CALL JOHN MILLER AT 308- 760-8145

HB….TERRI

LF…ELECTRONIC TABLET IN GOOD WORKING CONDITION…308-279-2394

FS…MTD RIDING MOWER….AIR COMPRESSOR…MENS DIAMOND RING….MASSAGING HEATING PAD…..762-4411….760-4552

HB…JOHN

FS…5 SILVER EAGLES….2015 MINT…$100 FOR ALL……MISC CRAFTING RAILING…$10 FOR ALL…..HAVE AN OLD NEWSPAPER…ALLIANCE DIAMOND JUBULIEE…SEE AT 804 SWEETWATER…..763-8738