THURSDAY DEC. 7, 2017

GARAGE SALE….TODAY…FRDAY AND SATRUDAY…324 E 3RD….9-5 ALL 3 DAYS…..AT FORMER UPHOLSTRY SHOP…..HAVE LOTS OF ITEMS

HB…ABEL–TUESDAY….VICTORIA–TODAY….FROM THE FAMILY

TREE OF LOVE AT ROLLARS AND BANK OF WEST IN HEMINGFORD..PLEASE HELP NURSING HOME RESIDENTS.

LF…BLUE HEELER DOG…..FS..BUCKETS WITH LIDS…..760-2391

FS…TABLE OF MISC ITEMS….KEROSENE HEATER…SKIL SAW…JEEP SIDE STEPS….MISC COLLECTIBLES…FRAMED ITEMS……CROSLEY SMALL COUNTERTOP STEREO WITH TT/AM/FM/CASS…WORKS GOOD…COME AND SEE TODAY AND TOMORROW….760-9311

FS…BUSHNELL TELESCOPE…NEW…NEVER OPENED…800 X 70…$150 CALL 762-1182

GA…RECLINER AND CHAIR…..760-4495…AFTERNOON

FS….FROM FORMER ANIMAL CLINIC ON WEST 3RD…CALF IV OR ENCLOSED WARMING STATION….GOOD STURDY CONDITION..SOLID METAL WITH WHEELS….$25…..FS…NICE MULTI COLORED SOFA…90″ LONG AND A MATCHING ROCKER RECLINER-BURGANDY COLOR…$300 FOR SET…..STILL HAVE LOTS OF FIREWOOD…..487-3426

FS…2-NICE GIRLS 18″ PINK BIKES….$25 FOR BOTH…..760-0829

HEARTLAND REAL ESTATE…NEAT HOMES WITH GUY SPACES…CHECK WWW.HEARTRE.COM 762-2474 FOR LISTINGS

HA…WARDS—DEC. 13

COLLECTION BASKET…FINAL DAY DEC. 16TH…APPRECIATION DAY TODAY COME ENJOY SOUP …9-3

FS…CERAMIC WATER COOLER ON A WOOD STAND…$30…..2 OFFICE DESK CHAIRS…$3-$4….308-458-7519