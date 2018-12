THURSDAY DEC. 20, 2018

FS…HOSPITAL BED….$50….760-5155

SENIOR CENTER WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY…BACK OPEN REGULAR HOURS ON WED….762-8774

FS…FIBER OPTIC CHRISTMAS TREE…4′-5′ WITH EXTRA GARLAND…3-ADULT SIZE LEATHER JACKETS…1-JEAN JACKET..ADULT SIZE….NEW LADIES SIZE 2-6 JEANS…….MISC KIDS CLOTHES….308-629-8058

LF…HOUSE CLEANING JOBS….HAVE EXPERIENCE…ANY ROOMS….CAN GIVE ESTIMATES…….FS…MISC SCARY AND WESTERN DVD MOVIES…NICE TABLE LAMP WITH MIRROR AND LIGHT…..308-458-7544-IN ALLIANCE

FS…3-WOOD SERVING TABLES…LIKE NEW…$40 FOR ALL…..2-NEW BARBIE DOLLS…NEVER OPENED…$25 EACH OR $45 FOR BOTH…..NEBRASKA CHEERLEADER DOLL..NEW IN BOX…$20…..NICE COLLECTION OF BETTY BOP ITEMS…CERAMIC DOLL COLLECTION…CALL FOR INFO….MAKE OFFERS…..760-7696

FRIENDS OF PETS–CHADRON…HAVE LOTS OF GARAGE ITEMS…KITCHEN ITEMS…HOUSEHOLD ITEMS….FURNITURE ITEMS…NICE PICTURES….PET ITEMS…ALL PROCEEDS TO FRIENDS OF PETS–CHADRON….CALL 308-432-3883

FS…FLAT BED TRAILER…..9- SHEETS OF 1/2″ SHEETROCK…MISC 1/2 ” PLYWOOD SHEETS……MISC KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS….2004 DODGE NEON….LF…2-FULL SIZE BEDS….ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….308-629-8058

FS…4-16″ TIRES….$40 FOR ALL 4….760-4885

FS…NEW SHOWER CHAIR…MAKE OFFERS…..GINGER BREAD HOUSE COOKIE JAR…MAKE OFFERS….308-458-7519-IN ALLIANCE

LF…2 X 8–2 X 10 LUMBER APPROX 4′ LONG…TO USE FOR RIFLE CLUB TO MAKE SHOOTING BENCHES….762-6333

HB…ANGELO

HB…RED BEARD AND HOLLAND GRACE

FS…NEW HITCH AND RECEIVER…REDUCED TO $65…..LF…ROTOTILLER ANY CONDITION….760-0076

LF…2-GUYS WITH A TRUCK….WITH A DOLLY….NEED TO MOVE WASHERS AND DRYER BETWEEN DUPLEX’S…NEED A COUPLE STRONG DUDES…762-1810

TEAM AUTO…..CHECK IT OUT AT www.teamautoalliance.net

FS….FLORESCENT LIGHTS….HALOGEN LIGHTS…5 FOR $20…ALL WORK GOOD……FS…MISC COKE COLLECTIBLES–TRAYS AND FRAMED ADS FROM 1949….CALL FOR INFO….1996 FROSTED MINI WHEATS BOX WITH JEFF GORDON AND DALE ERNHARDT…$20….OTHER FRAMED ITEMS…COLLECTIBLES…ETC…….760-9311