Thursday Basketball–East/West Shootout Day 1

Thursday night basketball was highlighted by the opening games of the Annual East/West Shootout. The Alliance Girls hosting North Platte, pulled away in the second half to take a 54-33 win. Junior Marque Crowe lead the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points. Emerson Cyza added 13. MaKayla Davidson and Ryley Rolls had 9 each. Kaylee McDonald, 3 and Payton Webber and Syndi Campbell had 2 each. Alliance improves to 10-9 while North Platte drops to 1-19.

It was also Senior night for the Lady Bulldogs. Jennifer Figueroa is the only senior on this years roster and was recognized along with her parents. Student manager Kami Felker was also honored.

The Alliance Boys were winners at North Platte 57-46 to improve to 15-4. The East/West Schedule for Friday has Alliance facing Lexington, Scottsbluff vs North Platte and Gering taking on McCook. Saturday, Alliance will take on McCook, Scottsbluff vs Lexington and Gering vs North Platte. The West Girls at home and West Boys on the Road.

Other Girls scores from Thursday night:

Gering 64, Lexington 38

Scottsbluff 67, McCook 53

Morrill 67, Bridgeport 32

Hay Springs 40, Crawford 39

Boys Scores:

Lexington 60, Gering 55

Scottsbluff 68, McCook 49

Bridgeport 71, Morrill 39

Crawford 73, Hay Springs 46