THURSDAY AUG. 31, 2017



LF…CLOTHES LINE POLES….760-2346….HB…LITTLE WILLIE-WED.. FROM DAD AND THE WHOLE HEE HAW GANG

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IS COLLECTING ITEMS FOR FLOOD VICTIMS IN TEXAS…THEY ARE LOOKING FOR AN ENCLOSED TRUCK OR ENCLOSED TRAILER TO TAKE ITEMS TO OGALLALA… NEED IN A COUPLE WEEKS…..760-8632 OR 762-3434 FOR INFO

FS…MOUNTAIN BIKE…MONGOOSE BRAND…29″…LIKE NEW…$80…. LOOKING FOR ODD JOBS OF ANY KIND….LF…RIDING MOWER..WOULD TRADE LABOR FOR IT…763-9488…629-1143…SEE AT 1012 PLATTE

FS…DELL MONITOR…KEYBOARD…SPEAKERS…NO TOWER…$50…NICE MEDICINE CABINET WITH 3 SHELVES AND MIRROR…$30…..NEW 3 LIGHT, LIGHT BAR…SILVER WITH CLEAR GLASS SHADES…$20……MISC VEGGIES…ZUCHINNI.. TOMATOS…SQUASH…CUCUMBERS…762-6640

FS…BLACK LARGE AREA RUG…..ROUND TABLE AND CHAIRS…PIANO BENCH…ALL GOOD CONDITION…READY TO MAKE DEALS….760-4353

FS…LOTS OF MISC. RECORDS…OLDIES BUT GOODIES….BEATLES…ETC….2 TURNTBLES…CALL FOR PRICES…….FS..GOOD USED CLAIRINET…$150 OR BEST OFFER…..308-763-1885

GA….HAVE LOTS OF HOPS ON THE VINE…GOOD FOR HOMEMADE BEER…CALL 762-1646

FS…2 TICKETS TO NU VS ARK ST…$60 EACH…SOUTH END…59TH ROW…CALL 760-2431

FS…CHEST FREEZER…14 CU FT…$175…WORKS GOOD…SEE AT ST MATTHEWS CHRUCH…762-1965

FS…1999 HONDA ACCORD….VERY NICE INSIDE AND OUTSIDE…GOOD TIRES….$1500…..762-2072

FS…QUEEN SIZE BEDSPREAD…NICE FOR FALL…WITH SKIRT..SHAMS…PILLOW CASES…308-458-7519