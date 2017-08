THURSDAY AUG. 10, 2017

LOST…BLACK AND PINK BACK PACK…COULD BE ANYWHERE MEADOWS AND DOWNTOWN….PLEASE RETURN TO J-5 MEADOWS…308-464-0070

LF…NEED 3-4 PEOPLE TO FLAG FOR ROAD CONSTRUCTION..NEED TODAY………402-389-2289

LF…HOSPITAL BED….COMPLETE….ASSEMBLED….AND ADJUSTIBLE….762-2779

LOST…DASHHOUND/WEINER DOG…REDDISH COLOR…WITH LONG HAIR AROUND EARS…RED COLLAR…ANSWERS TO WOODY….LOST NEAR BOWER/SHANKLAND FIELD…MISSING FOR A WEEK….$100 REWARD…PLEASE CALL….760-5654

YARD SALE…..SAT…1004 CHEYENNE…8-2….FURNITURE…VINTAGE ITEMS…BOOKS…BASKETS…MISC ITEMS

MOVING SALE….WHOLE HOUSE OF FURNITURE…3 FLAT SCREEN TV’S..LIKE NEW…QUEEN BED…DROP LEAF TABLE…AC…LAWN MOWER..DRESSERS…WEED EATERS….APT SIZE WASHER…5 CU FT CHEST FREEZER…READY TO DEAL….760-3092….YARD SALE…SAT….8-5…618 W. 4TH IN ALLIANCE

2 DAY YARD SALE….FRI…SAT…9-2…RAIN OR SHINE IN GARAGE IN BACK AT 504 CHEYENNE…..DRESSERS….2-KITCHEN TABLES AND CHAIRS…OLDER ROLL TOP DESK…PATIO CHAIRS….LOTS OF JEWELRY

FS…STORM DOOR…31.5″ X 79.5″….$25…..2-MEN’S MOUNTAIN BIKES…READY TO RIDE…CALL 760-4455

LIONS CLUB…SWEET CORN SALE…AT SLIMS…3 PM…THURS…FRI AND 10 AM SAT COME AND GET SOME….$5 DOZ…$22 PER BUSHEL

LF…QUEEN MATTRESS….760-4495

CONGRATS TO DANI CARTER BBCO FAIR QUEEN

HEARTLAND REAL ESTATE AND APPRAISAL…604 FLACK…762-2474

LF…PACK AND PLAY CRIB….IN GOOD CONDITION…. 760-4344

FS…RABBITT HUTCH…NICE CONDITION….40″ X 60″ X 72″…ALL SCREENED….$25….762-3816

FS…TABLETOP PROPANE GRILL….18″ X 13″ WITH LEGS…CAN USED WITH SMALL OR LARGE BOTTLE…$25….308-430-0531

FS…LIKE NEW HITCH AND RECEIVER…$95….HEAVY DUTY CAR RAMPS…$50…..HB…HEATHER…..760-0076

HB….BY LOLA