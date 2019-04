THURSDAY APRIL 4, 2019

HB…HANK…FROM MATT AND FAMILY

HB…HANK…FROM BIS

LF…GAME CUBE GAMES….ANY VARIETY…ANY KIND…ANY TYPE…ESPECIALLY…”HARVEST MOON” OR “ZELDA”GAMES …..308-629-1270…612 GRAND

HB…ANTIONO…”HANK”….FROM DAD

INDIAN MISISON CHURCH… BEAD WORK AND QUILT SALE…FRIDAY AND SAT…9-4 BOTH DAYS…131 SO POTASH

THANKS FOR B-DAY WISHES

FS…WEIGHTS AND WEIGHT BENCH…COME AND LOOK…..FULL SIZE MATTRESS…$50……MISC COMIC BOOKS…MISC DVD MOVIES…. SEE AT 1251 W.14TH ..APT. 11……CALL 910-709-4038

H & H SANITATION HAS DELAYED COUNTRY PICKUP….WILL PICKUP 2 TIMES IN APRIL….STILL TOO MUDDY….762-1722

HB…”HANKSTER”……FROM SIS IN COLORADO

FS…CRAFTSMAN RADIAL ARM SAW…GOOD CONDITION…$275…762-1182

HB…HANK

HB….”JERRY”…HANK…..FROM SUSIE

HB…HANK…FROM GRACE

FS…4-20” –TRUCK TIRES…275-55-20…$50 FOR ALL….STILL MILES LEFT….760-2408

LF…1-TIRE…235-70-R15…FOR A TRAILER…..487-1553

HB…MARJORIE….FROM FAMILY

FS…SET OF 4-265-75-16 TIRES….GOOD TREAD…$100 FOR THE SET….308-430-2840

HB…HANK…FROM LUCY

HB…MARJORIE

FS…HITCH AND RECEIVER…$65…..760-0076