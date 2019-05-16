Thunderstorm warnings in the Panhandle

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 454 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Alliance, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Alliance, Alliance Airport and Berea.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 459 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Rainfall amounts have already reached 50-60% of flash flood guidance, and heavy rain will continue. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Alliance.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... East central Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flahertys Corner, or 27 miles west of Alliance, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Flahertys Corner.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Northern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 414 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Berea, or 9 miles west of Alliance, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Alliance, Wild Horse Butte, Berea and Alliance Airport.