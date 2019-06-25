Thunderstorm Warnings for Western Nebraska

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flahertys Corner, or 29 miles northeast of Scottsbluff, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hemingford, Wild Horse Butte and Flahertys Corner. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.