Three Nebraska Colleges To Hike Tuition, Room Rates Including Chadron State

PERU, Neb. (AP) — Students can expect higher residence hall room rates and increased tuition at three Nebraska colleges.

Mandatory fees, tuition and room and board rates will likely rise at Chadron, Peru and Wayne State Colleges in the fall.

Chadron State’s residence hall room rates will likely increase by 3.6 percent at Edna Hall. Peru State’s rates for a two-person room at Morgan and Delzell Halls may rise by 5 percent and students at Wayne State could see two-person room rates at Terrace Hall increase by 1.4 percent.

Chadron State and Wayne State are expected to raise mandatory fees by nearly $8 per semester for full-time students. Peru State’s fees will increase by nearly $38 per semester for full-time students.

Spokeswoman Angela Melton says the state college system hasn’t set tuition rates.