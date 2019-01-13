Three killed in crash north of Cheyenne including two Panhandle residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says three people, including two Nebraska residents, have died in a two-vehicle collision north of Cheyenne.



The patrol says the crash occurred about 5 p.m. Friday on U.S. 85 north of Cheyenne when a southbound 1996 GMC Yukon crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2010 Chrysler Town and Country.

Two occupants in the Chrysler were killed. They were identified as 26-year-old Miguel Cruz and 29-year-old Selena Cruz, both of Lyman, Nebraska. They were both wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the GMC has been identified as 44-year-old Cheyenne resident Lila Mikesell, who was not wearing a seatbelt and also died.

The patrol says reckless driving and impairment are being investigated on the part of Mikesell as contributing factors.