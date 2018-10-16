Three Injured In Nebraska School Bus/Semi Collision

Three students were injured when a semi rear-ended a school bus this afternoon on Highway 20 near Osmond, Nebraska.

The crash happened at approximately 3:00 p.m. when a school bus was stopped at a railroad crossing. The bus had its flashing lights activated. As the bus began to cross the railroad tracks it was struck from behind by a semi-tractor trailer.

There were 25 students and one driver on board the bus at the time of the crash. Three students were transported to the Osmond Hospital. One student was then transferred by helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the semi, Allen Lambrecht, 62, of Beemer, and bus driver, Larry Eilers, 60, of Lynch, were not injured. The crash remains under investigation.