Three Chadron State winners at CSU rodeo

By: Con Marshall

CSC Sports Information

Led by three event winners, the Chadron State College rodeo team had one of its top performances of the season at Colorado State University in Fort Collins over the weekend.

The first place winners were Kalene Anders, steer wrestling; Miles Englebert, bull riding; and Quincy Segelke, breakaway roping.

This was the second year in a row that Anders was the top steer wrestler at the CSU rodeo. The Bayard cowboy won both go-rounds last year in 4.1 and 4.0 seconds. This year’s times weren’t quite as fast, but he tied for second and third in the first go-round in 5.3 seconds and was first in the finals on Sunday in 4.7 seconds.

Englebert scored 80 points to win the opening go-round of the bull riding. He was bucked off his second bull, but so were the other three finalists, giving the junior from Burdock and Edgemont, S.D., top honors. CSC rodeo coach Dustin Luper said the win solidified Englebert’s hold on third place in the region’s bull riding standings.

The top three in each of the events at the end of the season qualify for the National College Finals Rodeo in Casper in June. Just two rodeos remain on the schedule.

Segelke caught her first calf in 3.0 seconds to tie for third, fourth and fifth, then clinched the breakaway title with a 2.8-second run that was the fastest in the finals. There were 74 breakaway entries.

A junior from Snyder, Colo., and Douglas, Wyo., Segelke also made the goat tying finals, but her times of 7.3 and 7.7 seconds did not place her among the top six overall.

Two Chadron State cowboys continued to do well in bareback riding in Fort Collins. Neither has been bucked off through eight rodeos this school year.

Kyle Bloomquist of Raymond, Minn., held on to his top spot in the regional standings, even though his 65-point ride was near the bottom of the standings in the first go-round. However, Bloomquist scored 77 points for a share first place in the finals and finished second overall.

Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Neb., scored 71 points to tie for third and fourth in the opening session of bareback riding and was fifth with 67 points on Sunday to place third in the event.

Two CSC cowgirls placed in the barrel race. Brianna Williams of Buffalo, S.D., was fifth in 15.43 and 15.55 seconds and Marisa Cominiello of Burlington, Colo., was sixth in 15.58 and 15.52.

Team ropers Blaine Flack of Crawford and Colin Dibbern of Riverside, Neb., and their partners from other colleges had runs of 7.6 and 8.3 seconds, respectively, in the first go-round to make the team roping finals, but neither pair posted a time on Sunday.

Hanna Hostutler of Phillip, S.D., was a breakaway roping finalist after completing her first run in 3.1 seconds, but she didn’t catch her second calf.

The next rodeo in the region will be hosted by Casper College on April 19-21.