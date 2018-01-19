Threat Of Bad Weather Prompts Changes In Saturday Basketball

Due to the expected snow fall in the Panhandle and Eastern Wyoming, Saturday and Sunday, several local Basketball game times have been changed. The Alliance – Wheatland games, scheduled for Saturday in Wheatland, Wy, have been moved to an earlier start. Girls and Boys JV will now start at 12:30 pm MT at Wheatland Middle School and High School. Girls Varsity and the Boys “C” game will be at 2 pm MT at the 2 gyms and Boys Varsity will be at 3:30 pm MT. We will have the broadcast of the Varsity games on KCOW-AM and panhandlepost.com

The Panhandle Conference games Saturday at Sioux County High School have also been moved to an earlier start. The Girls 5th-6th place game between Hay Springs and Crawford will begin at 9:30 am MT with the Girls 3rd-4th place game to follow at 11:15 am MT. The Girls Championship game will be at 2:45 pm MT.

The Panhandle Conference Boys 3rd-4th place game will be at 1 pm MT and the Boys Championship Game will be at 4:30 pm MT. All games at Sioux County High School.

Sioux County Activities Director Barry Swisher also says both girls and boys 3rd place games and both Championship games will be available on Striv for those that don’t want to travel.