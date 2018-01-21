Thousands Turn Out Saturday For Women’s March In Omaha 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Thousands of people turned out Saturday to march in downtown Omaha in support of women on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The throng chanted slogans of female empowerment and carried homemade signs — many of them echoing the theme of this year’s march, “March on the Polls in 2018.” The crowd was about a third smaller than the 12,000 people who turned out in 2017.

Gillian Longley traveled from Denver to participate in Omaha’s march, holding a sign quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. calling for people to speak out “about things that matter.”

Twenty-year-old Shaina Luttrell, of Omaha, participated in her first women’s march on Saturday. She said she came out this year to stand up “for equal rights of all people: gender, race, everything.”