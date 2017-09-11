Thousands Of Marijuana Edibles Discovered During Traffic Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troop C – Grand Island have arrested two men after discovering a large amount of illegal drugs and drug-related items during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred Friday, September 8, at 2 p.m. Troopers stopped a 2018 Chevy Yukon for

running a stop sign after exiting I-80 at mile marker 324. During the traffic stop, the passenger of

the vehicle supplied probable cause for troopers to conduct a search.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, revealing a large amount of illegal drugs and drug

paraphernalia. Troopers discovered approximately 4,100 illegal drug items, including thousands of

packages of THC edibles, THC liquid, and a small amount of cocaine.

The driver, Jonathan E. Rodriguez, 29, of California, and passenger, David B. Batchelder, 28, of

California, were arrested on multiple charges including Possession of Hashish Oil, Possession

with Intent to Deliver, Marijuana Possession between one ounce and one pound, Possession of

Drug Paraphernalia, and No Drug Tax Stamp. Rodriguez was also charged with Possession of a

Controlled Substance.

Both men were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.