Thompson Wins Men’s Skeet Silver At World Cup Acapulco

Two-time Olympian Frank Thompson (left) picked up the first World Cup medal of his career when he won silver March 26, in Men’s Skeet at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Acapulco, Mexico.

Thompson (Alliance, Nebraska) qualified for the Final in the fifth position with 119 targets.

“Qualification wasn’t what I would have liked, but it got me into the Final,” Thompson said. “I just had to reset and pushed on.”

Once in the Final, Thompson flourished in the blustery conditions and new ISSF Finals format at the Club de Caza, tiro y Pesca de Acapulco.

“I was glad it was windy,” Thompson said. “It was a challenge – just like another day at home! The first 20 shots of the Final seem to drag on a tad, but after that first guy drops out, there are only 10 for each place, and it just gets a lot better and keeps building the excitement. I felt like after the first half, I just kept getting stronger as the pace got quicker.”

In the end, Thompson’s 53/60 targets couldn’t best eventual gold medalist Marco Sablone of Italy’s 55 targets. Australia’s Paul Adams won the bronze medal – his second in a row in World Cup competition.

Thompson’s highest finish at a World Cup prior to today was fifth place in three different World Cups events between 2008 and 2014.

In just his first World Cup appearance, Will Thomas (West Des Moines, Iowa) finished in 15th place (116 targets) – just two targets out of a potential Finals berth.

The ISSF World Cup in Acapulco wrapped today with the U.S. coming away with four medals overall to lead the country medal count (two gold, two silver).