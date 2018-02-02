Thomas W. Ziegler, 62, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

He was born February 25, 1955 at Frederick, OK to Thomas and Betty Jo (Ward) Ziegler.

On August 23, 1980 he was united in marriage to Karen Siefford.

Tom retired as an engineer from Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railroad after 30 years of

service where he was commonly called “Ziggy.”

He is survived by his son, Tommy, and his daughter, Kimberly (James) Murphy, his

grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jeremiah and Maddison Murphy, and his former wife, Karen all

of Alliance. He is also survived by his friend, Ben, his brother, Jim Ziegler of Scottsbluff

and his sister, Susie (Steve) Hill of Walter, OK.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel

with Pastors Don Mink and James Baker officiating. Inurnment will be in the Alliance

Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Indian Mission Church of God.

Memorials may be given in care of the family at 1108 Emerson Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.