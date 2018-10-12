Thomas P. Murphy, 62, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at his rural

Hemingford home.

He was born on July 6, 1956 in Alliance to Richard and Shirley (Walker) Murphy.

Tom was a graduate of St. Agnes Academy. Following graduation he began his

career as a mechanic with Plains Implement and later 21st Century Equipment.

Before retiring he ended his career with Kemac Ag. He was an avid gun

collector and will be remembered for his mechanical skills and his sense of humor.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie (Justin) Huffman of Ottawa, KS and his 3

grandchildren, Dominik, Jazlyn and Alexiyon. He is also survived by his brother,

Dan Murphy of Alliance and his sisters, Cathy Murphy of Arvada, CO and Nancy

Murphy of Altadena, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will be Saturday, October 13 beginning at 12:00 Noon at

Gus’s Bar, 721 Box Butte Avenue, Hemingford.

Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

