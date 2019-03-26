There’s a new master of Chadron State’s offense & he’s orchestrating a group ready to light up on the scoreboard

By: Dave Collins

Eagle Communications Sports Director

The Chadron State offense will have many of the same key players but will be led by a new coach in 2019. After being named interim offensive coordinator before spring ball Logan Masters has been calling plays and overseeing the entire unit after serving as wide receivers coach the past two years.

Masters is enjoying the opportunity to implement his offensive principles and knew from an early age that he was destined to be a football coach.

On Monday, the Eagles held their fourth practice of the spring, a two-and-a-half hour session on Elliott Field in an alternating overcast-sunshine, cool-warm afternoon depending on when the sun decided to peek out. Masters says the transition for him to OC has gone well.

Masters replaces Chris Stein who spent 18 seasons on the CSC staff, the last seven as offensive coordinator. Stein worked closely with the quarterbacks and groomed two of the Eagles top passers in school history in Jonn McLain and Joe McLain. Masters will also coach quarterbacks as Stein did.

With a new coach often comes change on the field, off-the-field and in terminology. Will that be the case at CSC? Most of what the casual fan will see on Saturday’s should look familiar but there will be noticeable differences with a new coaching philosophy and the wealth of options CSC’s personnel creates with its array of talent.

Master’s outlined his goals for week two and the rest of camp, which hinted at a few of the changes he’s looking to instill in his players’ mindset and philosophy to put up points and yards quickly.

Under Master’s leadership in 2017 and 2018 CSC’s receiving corps has become among the most dangerous in the RMAC. With a combination of field-stretchers, speed, toughness, smarts, experience and vibrant youth there is a lot for defenses to handle. It’s arguably the deepest position on the team and now that he’s taken over as OC, Coach Masters is handing the receiving coach reigns over to Bryar DeSanti.

Check in with Panhandle Post again for more on the CSC offense as camp moves forward. For photos and video from practice follow Dave Collins on Twitter @DMCbroadcasting and see the Panhandle Post Facebook page.