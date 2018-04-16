Theodore “Ted” Bohlen, Jr., 80

Theodore William Bohlen Jr., 80, passed away on April 2, 2018 at Medical Center of the

Rockies in Loveland, Colorado after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ted was born in Hammond, Indiana on December 16, 1937 to Theodore and Violet Bohlen.

He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Strode, on May 11, 1957 and to this beautiful

union they had 8 children. He was a loving Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather,

Great Grandfather and Friend.

Ted started his Credit Union career in 1963 when he helped organize, became a charter

member and was elected Treasurer of a Credit Union for employees of LaSalle Steel in

Hammond. He had worked as Assistant Treasurer of the Gary Indiana School Employees

Federal Credit Union. He was the General Manager of the Federal Paper Board Employees

Credit Union in Morris, Illinois and also General Manager of Edison Credit Union in

Chicago, Illinois. He was employed as President of Texas Federal Credit Union in Dallas,

Texas, and was President/CEO of Western Heritage Credit Union in Alliance, Nebraska

for 19 years, until his retirement in 2007.

Ted was also very active in community affairs throughout his career. He was a past director

of the Nebraska Credit Union League; Past President of the Old West chapter of Credit

Unions; served on the Park and Tree Board in Alliance as well as serving on the Park

Foundation. He served as Secretary-Treasurer of the Board of Trustees of Box Butte

General Hospital and was a 27-year member of the Alliance Kiwanis Club, where he served

as President and was a past Governor of the Rocky Mountain District of Kiwanis International.

He and his wife Barbara were also in charge of the Kiwanis Corn Booth and lining up the

parades during Heritage Days and the Christmas Parade in downtown Alliance. They also

organized the Stars of Tomorrow for years, which they were very proud of. Ted also served

as President of the Parish Council of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, volunteered his time

when needed and was active in various committees of the Parish. He was an active member

of the Knights of Columbus Council 975 and a member of the 4th Degree Assembly 597.

Ted will be sadly missed by his family and friends who knew and loved him.

Ted is survived by his children, Michael (Annette) Bohlen of Longview, TX, Mary Ann

(Thomas) Randall of Bayard, NE, Theodore W. (Pam) Bohlen III of Gillette, WY, Elizabeth

(Bill) Mayes of Decatur, TX, Matthew (Jill) Bohlen of Rhome, TX, David (Kim) Bohlen of

McKinney, TX, Katherine (Michael) McBride of North Lake, TX, Phillip (Megan) Bohlen

of Memphis, NE, his grandchildren, Nichole Bohlen, Jennifer Bohlen, Jamie Holloway,

Kevin Holloway, Christopher Holloway, Brian Damian, Katie Bohlen, Sarah Bohlen, Amy

Bohlen, Ryan Bohlen, Courtney Bohlen, Matthew Brockett, Melanie McBride, Alicia Bohlen,

Caleb Bohlen and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, James Bohlen

of Ft. Myers, FL, his sister, Marsha (John) Kutkoski of Valparaiso, IN, sisters-in-law, Ruth

Robertson of Highland, IN and Mary (Jerry) Skrabala of Schererville, IN, his brother-in-law,

James (Barb) Strode of Hammond, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara, his parents Theodore and Violet,

sister-in-law Cindy Bohlen and brothers-in-laws Phil Markovich and Ed “Rob” Robertson.

Services will be on Friday, June 8, 2018, with the Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass at

10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance, Nebraska with Father Tim Stoner

officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Alliance. In lieu of flowers, memorials

may be given to Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance or the Alliance Kiwanis Club

in Ted’s name.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.