Thelma Monica (Erny) Foley, 87, formerly of Hemingford passed away Tuesday, January

8, 2019, at The Heritage at College View Senior Living Community in Hastings, Nebraska.

Thelma was born on May 24, 1931, in Alliance, Nebraska to Carl and Monica (Ruffing) Erny.

She was the third child of the family, joining older brother William and sister Gertrude.

Thelma grew up in Alliance but spent some of her childhood in Edgemont, South Dakota.

Graduating from Alliance High School in 1949, Thelma worked as a bookkeeper for the City

of Alliance. She married Emmett William Foley at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance

on Thanksgiving Day in 1954.

To this union, six children were born: Regina, Martha, Susanne, Jane, William and Ellen.

She was proceded in death by her husband, Emmett Foley, her eldest daughter, Regina Foley,

her brother, William Erny, and her parents.

Thelma is survived by her sister, Gertrude Potmesil, of Alliance, her children; Martha Foley

of Denver, Susanne Fuerst (John) of Campbell, CA, Jane Langemeier (Michael) of Lafayette,

IN, William Foley (Trudy) of Ash, NC and Ellen Thomas (Troy) of Hastings, NE, as well as

grandchildren; Anna Langemeier Johnson (Ben), Jane Fuerst, Zach Fuerst (Becci), Olivia

Thomas, Mary Langemeier, Christine Langemeier, Alexander Thomas, Victoria Thomas,

and Thomas Thomas, and one great granddaughter, Eleanor Johnson.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 13 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bates-Gould Funeral

Home, Alliance, NE. Rosary will be held on Sunday, January 13, at 7:00 p. m. at Holy Rosary

Catholic Church, Alliance, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday,

January 14, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the

Hemingford Cemetery.

