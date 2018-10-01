Theatre Day Attracts 300 To CSC Campus



Nearly 300 students from 12 high schools in three states will converge on the Chadron State College campus Wednesday for the 28th annual Theatre Day.

The schedule includes 12 workshops presented by 20 CSC theatre majors, four alumni, a community member and faculty members Roger Mays and Scott Cavin. A performance of“The Odd Couple” that opens to the public Thursday will close out the day’s activities.

Brushstrokes is a two-hour scene painting workshop led by scenic artist Linda Dabbs. Her recent artistic credits includes Opera Omaha, Lincoln University Opera and the Lincoln Community Theatre, according to Cavin.

“If you attended the Post Playhouse this past season you are familiar with her artistry. She is excited to share her experience and techniques with students,” Cavin said.

Cavin said the department is offering a new workshop, Story Behind the Threads: How Costumes Create Characters, by CSC graduate Anna Owen. Owen is the costume shop manager at Norwegian Creative Studios in Riverview, Florida, and has worked at Fort Robinson’s Post Playhouse.

“Not only is she presenting a workshop this year but she is the Costume Designer for CSC’s production of ‘The Odd Couple,’” Cavin said.

Getting the Part, a workshop in audition techniques, has returned to the schedule after a hiatus last year, according to Cavin.

“We heard from many students that we need to bring it back, so we have. Students who attend this workshop will learn what makes a strong audition and how to promote themselves successfully,” Cavin said.

Other workshop topics include improvisation, jazz dance, stage combat, sound designing, scene writing, and stage makeup.