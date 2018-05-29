Theater Major Elora Bleisch To Teach MSP Summer Camp

The Main Street Players Community Theater’s annual summer theater camp will take place June 11-15 at Gallery 3 in Alliance, with a performance at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 18 at the Alliance Public Library. Camp will run from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m. for grades kindergarten through third grade and 10 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday, and at the library at 9 a.m. to noon on Friday for all ages.

This year’s theme is “Alice in Musicland.” Students in kindergarten through 8th grade will learn lines, songs and choreography for scenes based on the book by Lewis Carroll. The camp will be taught by Elora Bleisch, a theater major from Nebraska Wesleyan University. In addition to performance skills such as speaking loudly and clearly, movement, and timing, campers will build confidence and learn persistence and teamwork. Every child will play more than one part, and they same character may be played by multiple actors.

Registration is available on the Main Street Players’ website, www/mainstreetplayers. wordpress.com/summer-theater- camp. The cost is $50, with a $10 discount for siblings. For more information, please contact Elora Bleisch at 760-9654.

