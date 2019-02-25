The streak continues at 51 years! CSC sending two wrestlers to NCAA Championships

Two Chadron State College wrestlers went undefeated on Saturday in the NCAA Super Region 6 Championships at Kearney, Nebraska, taking regional titles and earning berths into the NCAA Championships in Cleveland in two weeks. Chase Clasen was the tourney winner at 149 pounds, and Wade French won the 197-pound bracket to earn the first pair of individual regional championships for Chadron State since 2007.

“This is the best we have collectively wrestled at a regional since I’ve been the head coach,” said CSC Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter . “Everyone competed and gave it their all. We’re extremely excited for Wade and Chase, yet my heart goes out to Brandon [Kile] and Rulon [Taylor] for falling short. I am proud of everyone.”

Brandon Kile , at 133 pounds came closest of the remaining Eagles to nabbing an NCAA Championships bid. He won his quarterfinal matchup against San Francisco State’s Jordan Gurrola, formerly a nationally ranked wrestler, in overtime, then lost an 8-1 decision to No. 2-ranked D’Andre Brumfield of CSU-Pueblo. Kile dispatched with his first consolation opponent with a first-period pin to advance to the third-place match. There he met Gurrola again and lost a rubber match against his opponent, who had defeated him in an early-season dual, 5-1.

The Eagles’ heavyweight, Rulon Taylor , was a 7-5 first-round winner over James Romero of Adams State who finished fourth. In an unusually deep 285-pound bracket, he lost in overtime to eventual region champ Weston Hunt of Colorado Mines, before dropping a 5-3 decision to Kearney’s Jarrod Heinrich, who was the third-place finisher.

Both Clasen and French will be considered for No. 1 seeds at the NCAA Championships, hosted by Ashland University on March 8-9.