The Outer Vibe Surfs Into Alliance For Eclipse Weekend

“The Outer Vibe is a 5-piece indie pop self-proclaimed “surf disco” project out of Nashville, Tennessee. The group of best friends describe their sound as a musical adventure, with a bit of surf style guitar, a dance and funk-infused rhythm section, brilliant overtones with the trumpet and keys, and driven by the color and soul of a versatile lead vocalist. The band tastefully balances music conservatory precision with energy that provokes an uplifting audience response.”

The Outer Vibe will be performing at Bands on the Bricks for the second year in a row during Solar Eclipse Weekend this Sunday starting 6pm. We spoke with the band about their visit back to Alliance, how the 2017 tour year is going in their touring van “Vanakin Skywalker”, their new single songs they’ve released this year, new music and videos, and some of their views on what’s happening in the world. You can listen to the full interview below.