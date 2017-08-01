The Office Bar & Grill In Oelrichs…”It’ll Be Your Favorite Place”



Whether you live in western South Dakota, or traveling through the area The Office Bar and Grill in Oelrichs is a restaurant you don’t want to pass up. They are located about twenty miles from the state line or at 432 W 4th Street in Oelrichs. The Office Bar and Grill has a lunch special Monday through Friday offering the best burgers, and chicken fried steak around. They have “Beer Tuesday” in which select beers are only $1.75. Friday and Saturday nights they have a salad bar with homemade potato salad.

We spoke with owner Jess Hamar about the interesting local history of The Office that was started in a house over ten years ago. We also discussed the great menu options and more. Hamar says, “It’s important to us that our customers feel important…everything we do is done with love”. You can hear the full interview below.