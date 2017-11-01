The Latest: Man’s Death In Bike Path Attack ‘Heartbreaking’ 

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the victims of the deadly New York City bicycle path attack (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A university says the death of one of its students in a truck attack on a bicycle path near the World Trade Center is “heartbreaking.”

Darren Drake was a project manager for Moody’s Investors Service and was a master’s degree student in the information systems program at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken (HOH’-boh-kehn), New Jersey. He had recently lost more than 90 pounds and was out for a bike ride between meetings on Tuesday when the truck hit him.

Stevens president Nariman Farvardin sent a message about Drake to the university community on Wednesday. He says the “thoughts and sympathies” of the Stevens community are with Drake’s family and friends. He says Drake’s death is “an enormous loss” for the community.

Drake was among eight people killed in the truck attack.

___

5:05 p.m.

The only New Yorker killed in the attack was 23-year-old Nicholas Cleves, a software engineer and web developer who lived in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

Online profiles show he went to Elisabeth Irwin High School in New York City and graduated last year from Skidmore College with a degree in computer science. He had been working as a software engineer for the Unified Digital Group.

Cleves described himself on his Facebook page as a “nerdy white boy.” The most recent photo posted there showed him posing with some friends next to a Darth Vader figure at Star Wars exhibit.

Outlining his aspirations on LinkedIn, Cleves wrote that he was “searching for ways in which technology can be used to make positive impacts on our everyday lives.”

___

4:35 p.m.

The Argentine consul in New York says relatives of three of the deceased from the South American country will travel Thursday and Friday to New York.

Consul Mateo Estreme did not specify Wednesday whose relatives are coming but says the consulate is working to give families access to the morgue, among other things.

He says he will work with families so the process of returning bodies to Argentina happens at the end of this week.

Estreme says “we would like that they return all together to Rosario,” the city where all the victims graduated from high school together.

He says the survivors from Argentina are “still in shock” and “trying to deal with what happened.”

___

2:30 p.m.

A project manager for Moody’s Investors Service at the World Trade Center is among those killed in the bike path attack in New York City.

The father of 32-year-old victim Darren Drake says his son had recently lost more than 90 pounds and was out for a bike ride between meetings when the truck hit him.

Father Jimmy Drake says that “while other people would take cigarette or coffee breaks, he would go out and ride the bike for 15 or 20 minutes.”

Drake used to serve on the school board in New Milford, in northern New Jersey, where he was a native and lived with his parents.

Jimmy Drake says he drove his son every day to the train terminal in Hoboken so he could catch a train to his job in the city.

The attack killed eight people and injured 12.

___

11:30 a.m.

A Belgian town is mourning a victim of the New York City bike path attack.

Thirty-one-year-old Ann-Laure Decadt was the mother of 3-year-old and 3-month-old sons and died in Tuesday’s attack.

Staden Mayor Francesco Vanderjeugd was initially thrilled to hear that her family was going to New York, only to be distraught when he heard Ann-Laure had died.

He says he even sent a message to tell them, “Wow, you’ll have a great time there, with Halloween and the New York marathon and all.”

Five victims were from the Argentine city of Rosario. They were celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from a high school there. The school plans a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

___

9:30 a.m.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri says that the New York City bike path attack “has hit hard all Argentines” and that “there is no place for gray areas” in the fight against terrorism.

Five of the eight people killed in Tuesday’s truck attack in Manhattan were members of a group visiting the city to celebrate the anniversary of their 1987 graduation from a high school in the central Argentine city of Rosario.

Macri said Wednesday that “all of us have to be committed from head to toe in the fight against terrorism.” His comments came during an event with a money laundering task force.

In Rosario, there was a minute of silence at the polytechnic high school the victims attended.

The attack killed eight people and seriously injured 11. The deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium said in a tweet that one of the dead was Belgian.

___

7:40 a.m.

Argentina is mourning five victims of the bike path attack in New York City. They were among a group of friends celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation with a trip to New York City. One man in the group is from Boston and is recovering from his injuries at a hospital. Also, the deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium says in a tweet that one of the dead was Belgian.