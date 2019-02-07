The Big Event to host ‘White Out’ Feb. 15 at CSC

By Kelsey R. Brummels

CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The Big Event staff will host its annual The Big White Out Friday, Feb. 15, at the Chicoine Center during Chadron State College’s women’s and men’s basketball games against South Dakota School of Mines. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s will follow at 7:30 p.m.



CSC fans are encouraged to wear white to the games, and CSC students who wear white or a The Big Event T-shirt will be entered into a drawing for prizes. The winners will be announced during halftime the men’s game.

The Big Event staff will be available to answer questions and inform students, community members and CSC employees about the one-day service project designed to say thank you to the community. The Big Event began at CSC in 2013 and has provided volunteer efforts at several hundred jobsites.

This year’s jobsite registration will open March 1, and the volunteer registration will open March 11. For more information visitwww.csc.edu/thebigevent or email sfrench@csc.edu.