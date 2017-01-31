Terry Burks, 68

A memorial service for Terry Burks, of Chadron will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, NE. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 PM until 8 PM January 31, 2017 at the chapel.

Terry Leigh Burks, 68, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. Terry was born on October 2, 1948 in Chadron, Ne, daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor McHenry. She grew up on a farm just east of Chadron, attended Chadron Public Schools and graduated with a BA at Chadron State.

On July 26, 1980, she married Ray Burks of Chadron, Ne. The couple lived in Chadron and she worked in the registrar’s office at Chadron State College and retired from the business office in 2008.

Terry loved dragging Ray to all of the auctions across the country, telling him how to refinish and repair antiques. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter who spent countless hours sewing and quilting.

Survivors include: husband, Ray Burks of Chadron, NE; son, Jeremy Burks (Spring) of Hot Springs, SD; step-son, Darryl Burks (Pamela) of Centennial, CO; step-daughter, Deanna Burks (Mark) of Augusta, ME; brother, Mike McHenry (Jeanne) of Hot Springs, SD; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was also survived by many friends, if you were among them you know who you are. She will be in our hearts forever.

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com