Temporary visitor restrictions at BBGH

Box Butte General Hospital has instituted a temporary visitor restriction for the hospital.



“For the protection of our patients and staff and in an effort to control the spread of infection within our hospital, public visitation is restricted until further notice,” Infection Control Nurse Mary Mockerman said. “Please do not make social visits to patients if you are feeling ill, have a cold, cough, fever, sore throat, body aches, or diarrhea.”

The hospital is discouraging all school-age children and adolescents from entering the hospital for social visits at this time.

Please note this restriction does not apply to those seeking medical attention and is for social visits only.

In an effort to promote community wellness, the hospital encourages everyone to wash their hands with soap and water and/or hand sanitizers available throughout the hospital.

Wash your hands: