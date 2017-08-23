Temporary Closure On L-79E Near Melbeta

August 23, 2017 (Gering, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin August 25 on L-79E north of Melbeta to US-26, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Simon Contractors Inc., will be closing L-79E, between Melbeta and US-26 (Minatare) for milling and asphalt replacement at a later date. All work will be during daytime hours, L-79E will be open overnight. The anticipated date for this project is November 2017.

The Department of Transportation’s project manager is Maryanne Jacobs of Gering. Motorists are asked to drive cautiously through construction zones and the NDOT thanks the public for their patience.