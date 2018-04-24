Temporary BBGH Road Closure

As seen in the photo below, the Box Butte Ave. entrance to BBGH’s Rehab & Wellness Center will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, April 30, due to needed concrete work on a section of the road. The public using the Rehab & Wellness Center parking lot will have to use the Sweetwater Ave. entrance during the closure. As indicated in the photo, the easiest alternate route to take is Box Butte Ave. to E 24th St. According to BBGH Plant Manager Terry Kelley, the cement work should be completed within two weeks. The public will be able to use the Box Butte Ave. entrance after that. BBGH apologizes for any inconvenience. Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.