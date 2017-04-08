Teens Involved In Rollover Accident Saturday

According to Scottsbluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Minatare Police Department, Fire and EMS agencies responded to an injury accident northwest of Minatare NE reported at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017.”

“Investigation revealed that a 1993 Chevrolet pickup driven by Cody J. Kissler, age 16, of Minatare, was northbound on County Road 28 near County Road K. Evidence indicates that Kissler accelerated rapidly from that intersection and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll one time. It came to rest on its wheels, partially on the road, and partially in the east ditch. The passenger in the vehicle, Robert Kanniard III, age 17, of Scottsbluff, was ejected. ”

“Valley Ambulance transported Robert Kanniard III to Regional West Medical Center, where he is undergoing surgery for a head injury and is listed in serious condition. The Minatare Fire Department transported Cody Kissler to Regional West, where he is being treated for non- life threatening injuries.”