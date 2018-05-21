Teens Injured While Tubing In Nebraska

MURRAY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say four teenage girls were injured while tubing on a lake in eastern Nebraska’s Cass County.

Medics were sent Saturday evening to Lake Waconda, southeast of Murray. Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann says the boat pulling the tube made a quick turn, which threw the girls into a rock wall on the northeast side of the lake.

One girl with head injuries was flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Injuries to the other girls included a broken leg and pelvis. Three of them are 13; one is 15. Their names haven’t been released.

The boat driver was cited for negligent driving.