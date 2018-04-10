Teen Set To Stand Trial In School Threat Case

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue teen accused of threatening fellow students earlier this year at his high school has had his case moved to trial court.

18-year-old will be arraigned in Sarpy County District Court on charges of possession of a destructive device and making terroristic threats.

Police say Scott in February threatened to shoot Bellevue West students during a planned walk out to protest recent school shootings. Investigators say they found bomb-making materials in Scott’s bedroom, including a metal pipe, toy rocket propulsion engines and fireworks, small nails and two packages of BBs.

Scott’s attorney, David Reed, says prosecutors have no real case.