Teen placed in emergency custody after attempting suicide by train

By Scott Carlson

North Platte Post

Police said a North Platte teen is in protective custody after reportedly attempting to commit suicide by train.

On Tuesday morning, Post staff received numerous reports that a toddler had been running on the tracks near moving train cars Monday.

Law enforcement did respond to an emergency call at the railroad, however, it was in reference to a 15-year-old female who was attempting to commit suicide by walking in front of a moving rail car, police said.

According to North Platte Police, Union Pacific Special Agents were able to apprehend the female and she was placed in emergency protective custody.

No other details of the incident were released and Union Pacific has not responded to a request for a statement on the incident.

No injuries were reported.