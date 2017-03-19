Teen Killed In Crash Near Omaha Pedestrian Bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been killed in a crash near the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian bridge in Omaha.

Police say the crash was reported around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, and first responders found a car that had been speeding, lost control and hit a utility pole.

Police say the 15-year-old driver and another front seat passenger were wearing seat belts and were not injured. But 14-year-old Kevin Ramirez-Cabrera in the back seat was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.