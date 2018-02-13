Teen Calls 911 From Car To Report Drunken Driver

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they’ve arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of driving drunk with four children in his car after one of the kids called 911.

A 14-year-old boy — the driver’s nephew — inside the car called 911 around noon Sunday. Police say when officers stopped the vehicle, they found the children — ranging in age from 12 to 15 — crying and the driver showing clear signs of intoxication.

Police say a breath test showed the driver’s blood alcohol content at nearly .30 — nearly four times the legal limit to drive.

The driver has been charged with DUI, five counts of child neglect and not having a driver’s license or registration.