Teen Arrested After Shooting At Nebraska County Fair

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Police in central Nebraska say a Kearney teen suspected of shooting into a crowd of teens at the Buffalo County Fair has been arrested.

The 16-year-old boy is accused of shooting a handgun into the ground near the crowd of about 10 young adults around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police investigator Doug McCarty says the incident happened as a fight seemed to be starting between some of the teens. No one was injured.

The teen was arrested on suspicion of attempted felony first-degree assault and weapons counts. He is being held at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services Center in Madison until a hearing is scheduled.