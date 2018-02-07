TECH SCOOP: Quick speed tweaks for your Windows 10 PC

There is nothing worse than dealing with a computer that refuses to move at

the pace you want it to. This gets even more frustrating when the computer was working at your desired speed for a while but has suddenly stopped doing so. Below are some quick how-to’s to speed up your Windows 10 PC.

By far, the No. 1 thing that will bog down your machine is temporary files being stored in the machine. The easiest way to combat this is to download and install the free program CCleaner, https://www.ccleaner.com/ccleaner/download

This program will automatically go through and delete all those files that are taking up space on your computer.

Download CCleaner (it’s a small program and won’t take up space on your computer) Find the CCleaner install file in your computer downloads folder (or wherever you have set files to download) Double click the application install file and allow it to run on your computer. Once CCleaner is open you just have to press “Run Cleaner” and then press “OK” on the windows that pop up afterwards. When the program has finished running, It will then tell you how many temporary files were deleted. Then you are free to close the program. (I run this program about every other week on my machines.)

If you still haven’t noticed any improvements, then you can dig a little deeper and shut off some unnecessary Windows services.

On your Windows machine, press the windows key (next to your ctrl and alt button) and the r key at the same time. After that combination has been pressed, a run command box will open in your bottom left hand corner. From there you can type in, services.msc and press enter or click “OK.” This will open up your Windows services. The first service to look for is one called Superfetch. Once you find it you can right-click on it and select “Properties.” This will open another window. Find start up type and change it to “Disabled.” At the Service Status, go ahead and stop the service and the press “Apply” and then “OK.” You can also apply the same steps to the services, “Background Intelligent Transfer Service” and “Windows Font Cache Service.”

As always, if you have any issues with these or would just like us to go through and help you out with them, we are always here! Any one of our technicians can help you do this, and you don’t even need to leave home. We can work with you remotely or help you if you encounter an issue with the process described above.

