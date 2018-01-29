TECH SCOOP: How to Mute Specific Browser Tabs

Have you ever been trying to read an article on your favorite news site and they start auto playing a video or playing the sound of one and you can’t find the source? Have you ever been trying to read an article on your favorite news site and they start auto playing a video or playing the sound of one and you can’t find the source?

It can become absolutely infuriating to try and find the source of that annoying sound going off in the background. What if you could just mute that one tab so that you wouldn’t have to dig around in search of that source so you can read your article in peace?

I have the trick to allow you to do just that.

If you are using Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox or the ever-popular Google Chrome, the fix is just two clicks away. In Mozilla FireFox and Google Chrome, your tabs are displayed right above the address bar that shows the name of the site you are on. You simply need to right click on the desired tab and select the option “Mute Tab.”

The same steps for Apple Safari also apply, but the tabs are displayed just below the address bar that shows the name of the site you are on. Voila! All done. No more searching for that annoying sound source.

Microsoft Edge is just a bit trickier if you want to mute a tab. You may have noticed in your computing time there is a sound icon in the bottom right corner of your screen, right next to the date and time.

If you have Microsoft Edge open, you can right click on that sound icon and select “Open Volume Mixer.” Your Edge tabs will be displayed there, and you have the option to turn them down or mute them completely by dragging the arrow up or down or clicking the sound icon, respectively.

For more information or pictures, click HERE.