Teacher accused of student sexual assaults

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 30-year-old Omaha schoolteacher has been accused of sexually assaulting one or more students.

Douglas County Court records say 30-year-old Gregory Sedlacek is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Sedlacek. Jail records say he remained in custody Wednesday.

A court document says a witness reported seeing Sedlacek molest a 7-year-old girl on the Fontanelle Elementary School playground. The document says Sedlacek later acknowledged to an investigator what he’d done to the girl several times and said he’d done similar things to other students.

The school district placed him on leave last month. He’d taught at the school for three years.