TD Ameritrade Clients Find Bargains After Market Falls

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — TD Ameritrade clients shifted away from stocks as the market fell last month before buying shares that had declined.

The online brokerage said Monday that its Investor Movement Index fell sharply to 5.95 in February from the previous month’s 7.79.

The index based on what investors are buying and selling in their TD Ameritrade accounts and how exposed they are to equities.

TD Ameritrade’s JJ Kinahan says investors seemed to use the drop in the stock market as a buying opportunity. General Electric and Ford were both net buys as they nearly multiyear lows.

Some of the other top buys for Ameritrade clients were Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

The most commonly sold stocks included Gilead Sciences, Facebook and Bristol-Myers Squibb.