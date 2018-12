Funeral services for Tarri Honstein will be Thursday, Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the

Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. with

family present from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home in Alliance. Cremation will follow

the funeral service with interment in the Hemingford Cemetery at a later date.