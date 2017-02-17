Taco Johns Donates To $1300 United Way

Taco Johns of Alliance and Chadron donated $1300 to United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties on Thursday, February 15. The money was raised during Taco Johns’ holiday Nachos Navidad promotion as part of the 2016-2017 United Way campaign. All funds raised are used to support United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties and their partner agencies in order to make an impact in the community. Last year, thirteen non-profits received funds from United Way. Programs like Northwest Community Action Partnership, Box Butte County Handyman Program and East Point Hospice rely on United Way for support.