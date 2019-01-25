Taco Johns donates $1,662 to United Way in Box Butte and Dawes Co.

Alliance– Taco Johns of Alliance and Chadron donated $1,662 to United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties.

The money was raised during Taco Johns’ holiday Nachos Navidad promotion as part of the 2018-2019 United Way campaign. A portion of all proceeds from the purchase of every Nachos Navidad was donated to United Way locally.

The Alliance location raised $775 and the Chadron Taco Johns raised $887.

All funds raised are used to support United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties and their partner agencies in order to make an impact in the community.

Last year, nine non-profits received funds from United Way in Box Butte County and four agencies received funding in Dawes County. Programs like Northwest Community Action Partnership, DOVES and East Point Hospice rely on United Way for support.