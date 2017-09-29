Ta Da Quilt Shop, Chadron’s Chamber Member Of The Month



The Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director and Ambassadors present Ta Da Quilt Shop with the September Member of the Month Award. The August Member of the Month was Dawes County Abstract and Title and they selected Ta Da Quilt Shop to pass the award on to. Ta Da Quilt Shop has been in business since 2008 and offers a variety of art classes for both children and adults as well as a wide range of fabrics, yarns, and other quilting and art supplies for purchase in the shop. Stop by today to learn more about everything they have to offer. Ta Da Quilt Shop is located at 223 Main Street in Chadron.