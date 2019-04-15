Panhandle Post

Swimming lessons at Big Blue Bay in Alliance

Alliance – Red Cross swim lessons will once again be conducted at Big Blue Bay this summer.

Registration for lessons will be offered at the Knight Museum on April 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.  The registration fee of $30 is required.

To expedite the process, the registration form is on the City’s web page @ www.cityofalliance.net.  To find the form on the website go to Departments, Parks & Recreation, Pool, and Swimming Lessons.  No early or phone registrations will be accepted.

For more information call the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center at (308) 762-2384.

The following dates have been assigned for each level:

5 years olds – July 8 through July 12

Level One – June 10 through June 14
                      July 15 through July 19

Level Two – June 17 through June 22
                      July 22 through July 27

Level Three – June 17 through June 22
                          Aug 5 through Aug 10

Level Four – June 3 through June 14
                        July 22 through Aug 2

Level Five – July 8 through July 19

